THE Office of the Ombudsman has upheld the six-month suspension without pay of former Dalaguete Mayor Ronald Allan Cesante and five other municipal officials over irregularities in the construction of a municipal warehouse on privately owned property.

In a consolidated order posted on the Ombudsman’s Facebook page on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, the Ombudsman denied the officials’ motion for reconsideration, affirming its Aug. 29, 2025 decision finding them administratively liable for gross neglect of duty.

Aside from Cesante, the officials sanctioned were Edmund Centeno, municipal assessor and bids and awards committee (BAC) chairman; Brenda Vergara, municipal budget officer and BAC vice chairperson; and BAC members Essandre Amprad, Donald Abraham Lara and Cristina Miranda.

The case stemmed from complaints filed by Jose Rene Moran and Braulio Moran questioning the Municipal Government’s construction of a warehouse on a property covered by a special power of attorney (SPA) executed by the heirs of Teodorica Severino and Pedro Moran in favor of Hetzel Moran.

The respondents argued that they acted within their authority when they initiated and conducted the pre-procurement proceedings, citing a permit to enter previously signed by Hetzel Moran.

Cesante also argued that he could not be held liable for alleged procurement irregularities because these fell under the responsibility of the BAC.

He invoked the Arias doctrine, which allows heads of government offices, under certain circumstances, to rely on subordinates in processing official documents.

However, the Ombudsman ruled that the SPA did not authorize Hetzel Moran to allow the Municipality to enter the property and construct the warehouse.

It said her authority was limited to entering into a deed of exchange with the Municipality.

The Ombudsman said the former mayor and BAC members should have verified whether Hetzel Moran had the authority to grant the Municipality access to the property instead of relying solely on the permit to enter.

“Respondents mayor and BAC members should not have merely relied on the permit to enter but proactively verified from all the legal heirs if indeed Hetzel Moran had the legal authority to allow the Municipality unlimited access over the said lot,” the consolidated order stated.

The agency also stressed that the officials should have ensured that all required documents were in order before proceeding with the procurement, awarding and construction of the project.

It rejected Cesante’s reliance on the Arias doctrine, saying the principle could not automatically shield public officials from administrative accountability.

In denying the motion for reconsideration, the Ombudsman said the officials failed to present newly discovered evidence or establish any serious error of fact or law that would warrant reversing its earlier ruling.

“The arguments propounded are in essence a mere reiteration of the arguments already scrutinized and exhaustively discussed in the assailed consolidated decision,” the order stated.

The Ombudsman thus affirmed its finding of gross neglect of duty against the six officials and maintained the penalty of six months’ suspension from government service without pay. / CDF