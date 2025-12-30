Omnichannel retail now critical for PH consumers

FILIPINO consumers continue to split their retail spending between online platforms and brick-and-mortar stores, underscoring the growing importance of omnichannel strategies for retailers and mall operators, according to the latest survey by Colliers.

The survey found that clothing and footwear topped the list of items most likely to be purchased online, accounting for 20 percent of responses, followed by beauty and body care at 19 percent, and furniture and home appliances at 15 percent. Other products bought online include hardware and electronics at 13 percent, groceries at 11 percent, and pet food and accessories at nine percent.

However, consumers remain cautious about buying certain essentials online. Medicines, automobile parts, and accessories, each at six percent, were among the least likely to be purchased through e-commerce platforms, reflecting a continued preference for in-store verification and immediacy.

This caution is reflected more clearly in physical retail choices.

Medicines, furniture and home appliances jointly ranked highest among items consumers prefer to buy in physical stores, each at 20 percent, followed closely by groceries at 19 percent. Clothing and footwear at 14 percent and hardware and electronics at 12 percent also remained popular among brick-and-mortar shoppers.

The survey also highlighted key areas where consumers want online platforms to improve.

Customer service and feedback mechanisms ranked first at 33 percent, followed by discounts and promotions at 26 percent, and logistics and delivery time at 22 percent. Payment options at 11 percent and product variety or availability at nine percent ranked lower but remain relevant.

Colliers said the results show that improving responsiveness, offering more compelling promotions and ensuring faster delivery are critical to retaining online shoppers. At the same time, sustained foot traffic in malls indicates that physical retail continues to play a central role in the consumer journey.

“The popularity of both online shopping platforms and brick-and-mortar retail centers shows that amplifying omnichannel strategies is no longer optional,” Colliers said, adding that retailers and mall developers need to strengthen both their digital and physical presence to capture rising consumer spending.

The firm also noted a growing shift toward premiumization, as Filipino shoppers become more discerning and place higher value on quality, service and overall retail experience, even as the broader property sector moves through varying stages of recovery and consolidation. / KOC