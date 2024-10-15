On cinema etiquette, gentle reminders for moviegoers

As cinemas continue to draw large crowds with the latest blockbuster releases and local films, it’s important to revisit the basic rules of cinema etiquette. For many, the experience of watching a movie on the big screen is a shared one, and a few lapses in courtesy can easily disrupt that for everyone.

Here are some key reminders for moviegoers to ensure that everyone enjoys their time at the cinema:

Talking Should Be Kept to a

Minimum - Chatter, even in whispers, can be distracting to others in the cinema. It’s fine to chat with a friend or react to a plot twist, but it’s best to wait until the movie is over to talk. The silence of a focused audience enhances the immersive experience of a movie, allowing everyone to fully engage with the story on screen.

Phones Should Be Off or on Silent - The glow of a phone screen or the sound of a ringtone can easily pull attention away from the film. Moviegoers are encouraged to keep their phones on silent or turned off entirely. For those expecting an important call, setting the phone to vibrate and stepping outside to take it is a more considerate option.

Respecting Personal Space - Even with more comfortable and spacious seating in modern cinemas, it’s essential to remain considerate of others’ personal space. Avoid unnecessary movements or stretching that might disturb those nearby. If seated on the aisle, stepping out of the row should be done carefully to avoid blocking the view or disrupting the experience of those seated farther.

Snack Considerations - Popcorn, nachos and drinks are part of the classic cinema experience, but being mindful of how these snacks are consumed is equally important. Loud munching or constant rustling through snack bags can take others out of the moment. And once the movie ends, patrons should ensure they dispose of any trash in the bins provided.

Punctuality is Key - Arriving after the film has started can cause an unnecessary distraction for others. Late arrivals typically result in stumbling through the dark, looking for seats and unintentionally blocking others’ view of the screen. It’s best to arrive before the trailers begin to get settled in, ensuring no one’s movie experience is interrupted.

In an age where movies can be streamed at home, the theater experience remains special because it allows people to gather and collectively enjoy a story on the big screen. Cinemas offer a unique, shared experience that is hard to replicate elsewhere.

It’s about more than just the film itself — it’s about the communal atmosphere, the collective reactions, and the ability to get lost in a narrative together. By practicing basic cinema etiquette, patrons can help preserve the magic of this experience for everyone.