On its 8th year, Tubo Cebu Art Fair showcases Cebu's artistic lineage

Highlighting the legacy of the Dean of Cebuano Painters, Martino “Tinong” Abellana, and the ripple effect of his mentoring, the exhibit featured his pieces alongside works by his students and their students. Three generations of creatives shared one space, welcoming a diverse crowd and giving artists at their booths the chance to share their art and themselves with the public.

Opening ceremonies included welcome remarks from Fair Director and Arts Council trustee Allen Arvin Tan, followed by Curator Jay Nathan Jore’s announcement of the Art Award recipients. Jore also introduced this year’s image of the fair, aptly called “Provenance.”