Cebu

On its 8th year, Tubo Cebu Art Fair showcases Cebu's artistic lineage

On its 8th year, Tubo Cebu Art Fair showcases Cebu's artistic lineage
Published on

The last Friday of August marked the opening of the eighth Tubo Cebu Art Fair, an event now known to its growing clientele as the place to see artwork from the past, present and foreseeable future.

Happy Garaje’s figures tell their own stories.
Happy Garaje’s figures tell their own stories.
Pierre Famador’s bold colors always bring a happy vibe.
Pierre Famador’s bold colors always bring a happy vibe.
Artist Melver Mercado shows us some of his older work from the days of the Pandemic.
Artist Melver Mercado shows us some of his older work from the days of the Pandemic.
Young Artists Series represented by Marianne Guinto who has been joining the Tubo Art Fair since she was 14.
Young Artists Series represented by Marianne Guinto who has been joining the Tubo Art Fair since she was 14.
Artist Jonathan Abellana stares at his self portrait in the Image of the Fair.
Artist Jonathan Abellana stares at his self portrait in the Image of the Fair.
Four artists in one frame: Master Kimsoy Yap collaborates with Reynan Dingal & brother Jess & John Dinglasa.
Four artists in one frame: Master Kimsoy Yap collaborates with Reynan Dingal & brother Jess & John Dinglasa.

Highlighting the legacy of the Dean of Cebuano Painters, Martino “Tinong” Abellana, and the ripple effect of his mentoring, the exhibit featured his pieces alongside works by his students and their students. Three generations of creatives shared one space, welcoming a diverse crowd and giving artists at their booths the chance to share their art and themselves with the public.

Opening ceremonies included welcome remarks from Fair Director and Arts Council trustee Allen Arvin Tan, followed by Curator Jay Nathan Jore’s announcement of the Art Award recipients. Jore also introduced this year’s image of the fair, aptly called “Provenance.”

The unveiling of the image of the fair witnessed by artist Gabi Nazareno, Dr. Vivina Chiu-Yrastorza, Allen Arvin Tan, Sr. Gemma Abellana, artists Jonathan Abellana & John Villoria.
The unveiling of the image of the fair witnessed by artist Gabi Nazareno, Dr. Vivina Chiu-Yrastorza, Allen Arvin Tan, Sr. Gemma Abellana, artists Jonathan Abellana & John Villoria.
With National Museum’s Audrey Dawn Tomada and ATUA’s Mariz Rallos.
With National Museum’s Audrey Dawn Tomada and ATUA’s Mariz Rallos.
Artist Aliver Escaño takes ug through city scenes with his artwork.
Artist Aliver Escaño takes ug through city scenes with his artwork.
Tina Gandionco poses with her masterpiece featuring her signature style.
Tina Gandionco poses with her masterpiece featuring her signature style.
Artist Ed Solana Jr. with his artwork
Artist Ed Solana Jr. with his artwork
Artist Rodel Estudillo happily sketches visitors to his booth at the Tubo Art Fair.
Artist Rodel Estudillo happily sketches visitors to his booth at the Tubo Art Fair.
The Piskay Art Group
The Piskay Art Group

The piece was co-created by four artists: architect John Villoria, Gabi Nazareno, Khriss Bajade and Jonathan Abellana, who said his self-portrait in the work expressed a state of utter confusion.

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph