On the MICHELIN Guide’s Philippine return

FROM Manila’s chef-driven restaurants to Cebu’s lechon, seafood and charcoal-grilled specialties, the Philippines’ dining scene continues to find new ways to express its culinary identity.

The country’s evolving food culture takes the spotlight as the MICHELIN Guide returns for its second Philippine edition, with its 2027 restaurant selection set to be revealed on Thursday, Oct. 29, at the Manila Marriott Hotel at Newport World Resorts.

One year after the guide’s inaugural selection introduced Manila, its surrounding areas and Cebu to its international audience, the latest edition offers another look at the people, traditions and ideas shaping the country’s restaurant scene.

Beyond these established dining centers, regional cuisines are also finding space in a changing culinary landscape. Recipes passed down through generations meet more contemporary approaches to preparation and presentation, reflecting a growing interest in food that speaks to a place and its people.

These developments point to a dining culture that continues to draw from its roots while exploring new possibilities. Greater technical confidence, consistency and attention to culinary heritage are among the qualities observed by MICHELIN Guide Inspectors as they revisit familiar destinations and expand their search across Manila’s environs.

The upcoming selection will recognize restaurants across three distinctions: MICHELIN Star, Bib Gourmand and MICHELIN Selected. Special awards will also highlight individuals whose work contributes to the Philippine dining community.

The ceremony comes during the centenary year of the MICHELIN Star, a distinction introduced in 1926 to recognize outstanding cooking and culinary mastery.

Food enthusiasts and industry professionals can follow the announcement through a livestream on the MICHELIN Guide’s YouTube channel, beginning at 5 p.m. Philippine time on Oct. 29.

As the next selection approaches, the spotlight returns to the restaurants and culinary talents shaping how the Philippines presents its food to the world. / JAT