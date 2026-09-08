On the runway, Cary Santiago's huntress comes alive

Tomas Fernandez / Writer

JOSEPH ONG / Photographer

There are evenings when fashion transcends the runway and becomes theatre, storytelling and art.

On Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026, Cary Santiago brings that vision to life at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino with “Cacciatore: She Who Hunts,” an evening of haute couture inspired by the enigmatic Artemis, Greek goddess of the hunt.

At the heart of the collection is a woman who knows precisely what she desires. She does not wait for destiny to find her. She pursues it. She commands her own narrative and moves through the world with instinct, strength and extraordinary elegance.

For Santiago, this powerful character becomes a study in sculptural forms, luxurious textures, intricate detailing and silhouettes designed to captivate from every angle. His creations have long been celebrated for their dramatic silhouettes, meticulous construction and unmistakable sense of glamour, and Cacciatore offers another expression of that distinctive artistry.

The collection explores femininity not as something to be softened, but as a force to be embraced. Through Santiago’s couture, the woman who hunts is confident, sophisticated, fearless and impossible to overlook.

There is a certain theatre in the way his designs command attention. Structure meets movement, while texture and detail give each look its own sense of presence. Together, these elements create a collection that feels both powerful and exquisitely considered.

“Cacciatore: She Who Hunts” is ultimately a celebration of the modern woman: bold yet graceful, powerful yet alluring, and always in pursuit of something extraordinary.

Adding another dimension of brilliance to the presentation is Diagold Jewelry, whose pieces provide the counterpoint to Santiago’s couture. Together, the two create a visual dialogue between fashion and fine artistry, where fabric meets precious jewels, tradition meets contemporary glamour and every look tells a story. S