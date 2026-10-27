Onda Fit becomes Reclub Verified’s first venue verification partner worldwide

Onda Fit, the Philippine-based booking and payment platform for sports courts and fitness facilities, has partnered with Reclub to become the community app's first venue verification partner worldwide. The partnership aims to improve trust, safety, and the community pickleball experience across the Philippines for players and venues alike.

For players, every open play starts with two questions. Is the venue true to its advertisement, and does the host actually have a court? The partnership is an answer to both questions, and connects the two platforms so players can find their next game with more confidence.

A badge players can trust

Qualifying venues listed on Reclub can now carry a verified badge showing that their venue information has been reviewed through Onda Fit. Players browsing Reclub will see the badge on the venue's profile, along with a clear note that Onda Fit is the verification partner behind it.

Proof that the host has a court

Open plays on Reclub are organized by hosts, and players often join without knowing whether a court has been reserved. When a host creates a meet backed by an active Onda Fit booking, the meet now receives its own verified badge. The check links the host, venue, courts, and session time to a confirmed booking, so players can join knowing the game has a place to happen.

More ways to find a game

The partnership also connects discovery across both platforms. Reclub open-play listings now appear on Onda Fit, where players can browse sessions near them and tap through to the corresponding meet on Reclub to join. Onda Fit shows players the opportunity. Reclub is where they join.

Venues gain visibility in the other direction, as their verified profiles make them easier to find on Reclub. Together, verified information and cross-platform listings create more routes for players to reach a venue's courts.

Turning discovery into demand

For venue owners, the goal is simple: turn discovery into demand for court hours. Alongside verification, Onda Fit venues can run local featured placements that put their venue in front of nearby players within a chosen radius. In the Philippines, for example, a venue can reach an estimated 20,000 players for ₱1,700 a week.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to the community across the Philippines by giving players greater confidence in booking verified courts while helping venues gain more visibility and discoverability,” Patricia Loren, CEO, Onda Fit Corp.

Venue owners interested in verification and featured placement can learn more at ondafit.com. (Sponsored Content)