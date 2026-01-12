'One Battle After Another,' 'Adolescence' lead Golden Globes 2026

Film and television shared the spotlight at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, with “One Battle After Another” and “Adolescence” emerging as the night’s biggest winners.
“One Battle After Another” led the film categories with four awards, including best film, musical or comedy, best director and best screenplay. On the television side, Netflix’s “Adolescence” also collected four trophies, dominating the limited series categories.
The awards ceremony honored achievements in film and television over the past year, with wins spread widely across studios, platforms and genres.
The Golden Globes also highlighted international and genre projects, with “The Secret Agent” winning best non-English language film and “KPop Demon Hunters” taking best animated film.
Below is the full list of winners:
Best film, drama
WINNER: “Hamnet”
Best film, musical or comedy
WINNER: “One Battle After Another”
Best non-English language film
WINNER: “The Secret Agent”
Best animated film
WINNER: “KPop Demon Hunters”
Best actress, drama
WINNER: Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”
Best actor, drama
WINNER: Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”
Best actress, musical or comedy
WINNER: Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”
Best actor, musical or comedy
WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”
Best supporting actress
WINNER: Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”
Best supporting actor
WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”
Cinematic and box office achievement
WINNER: “Sinners”
Best director
WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
Best screenplay
WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”
Best original song
WINNER: “Golden,” from “KPop Demon Hunters”
Best original score
WINNER: Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”
Television categories
Best drama series
WINNER: “The Pitt”
Best comedy or musical series
WINNER: “The Studio”
Best limited series
WINNER: “Adolescence”
Best actress, drama
WINNER: Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”
Best actor, drama
WINNER: Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
Best actress, comedy or musical
WINNER: Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Best actor, comedy or musical
WINNER: Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
Best actress, limited series
WINNER: Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”
Best actor, limited series
WINNER: Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”
Best supporting actress, television
WINNER: Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”
Best supporting actor, television
WINNER: Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”
Best stand-up comedy performance
WINNER: Ricky Gervais, “Mortality”
Best podcast
WINNER: “Good Hang with Amy Poehler”