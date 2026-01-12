'One Battle After Another,' 'Adolescence' lead Golden Globes 2026

“One Battle After Another” led the film categories with four awards, including best film, musical or comedy, best director and best screenplay. On the television side, Netflix’s “Adolescence” also collected four trophies, dominating the limited series categories.

The awards ceremony honored achievements in film and television over the past year, with wins spread widely across studios, platforms and genres.

The Golden Globes also highlighted international and genre projects, with “The Secret Agent” winning best non-English language film and “KPop Demon Hunters” taking best animated film.

Below is the full list of winners:

Best film, drama

WINNER: “Hamnet”

Best film, musical or comedy

WINNER: “One Battle After Another”

Best non-English language film

WINNER: “The Secret Agent”

Best animated film

WINNER: “KPop Demon Hunters”

Best actress, drama

WINNER: Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

Best actor, drama

WINNER: Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent”

Best actress, musical or comedy

WINNER: Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Best actor, musical or comedy

WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”

Best supporting actress

WINNER: Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another”

Best supporting actor

WINNER: Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”

Cinematic and box office achievement

WINNER: “Sinners”

Best director

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Best screenplay

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”

Best original song

WINNER: “Golden,” from “KPop Demon Hunters”

Best original score

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson, “Sinners”

Television categories

Best drama series

WINNER: “The Pitt”

Best comedy or musical series

WINNER: “The Studio”

Best limited series

WINNER: “Adolescence”

Best actress, drama

WINNER: Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”

Best actor, drama

WINNER: Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”

Best actress, comedy or musical

WINNER: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best actor, comedy or musical

WINNER: Seth Rogen, “The Studio”

Best actress, limited series

WINNER: Michelle Williams, “Dying for Sex”

Best actor, limited series

WINNER: Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”

Best supporting actress, television

WINNER: Erin Doherty, “Adolescence”

Best supporting actor, television

WINNER: Owen Cooper, “Adolescence”

Best stand-up comedy performance

WINNER: Ricky Gervais, “Mortality”

Best podcast

WINNER: “Good Hang with Amy Poehler”