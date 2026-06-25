One dead, 14 injured in vehicle collision in Alicia, Bohol

ONE person was killed while 14 others were injured after a Ceres bus collided with a tourist van at the intersection in Barangay Poblacion, Alicia, Bohol, around 8:31 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2026.

The fatality was identified as Alberto Muring, 48, of Purok 6, Barangay Bulawan, Mabini, Bohol. Muring, who was riding a Suzuki Smash motorcycle, died on the spot.

Investigation by the Alicia Municipal Police Station, through Police Staff Sergeant Johnas Rey Bersano, showed that the Ceres bus, driven by Luis Andoy, 53, of Barangay Abucay Norte, Calape, was traveling from the Alicia public market toward Candijay. Upon reaching the intersection, it was suddenly hit on its right side by a tourist van coming from Sunnybrooks Street, driven by Lyle Lepiten, 38, of Catagbacan, Loon.

The impact pushed the bus into the parked Suzuki Smash motorcycle ridden by Muring, who was waiting for his wife. He sustained fatal injuries and died instantly.

As a result of the collision, two passengers of the Ceres bus and 11 passengers of the tourist van were injured. They were immediately brought by the Alicia Emergency Response Unit to Don Emilio del Valle Memorial Hospital in Ubay, Bohol.

The injured Ceres bus passengers were identified as Lovely Jane Busano, 22, of Purok 4, San Carlos, Pilar, Bohol, and Jomer Asis, 36, the Ceres bus conductor, from Poblacion, San Isidro.

The tourist van driver, Lepiten, suffered a fractured arm and was hospitalized along with his 11 passengers: Artemio Pal, 38, of Purok 1, Luan, Candijay; Jaquelyn Raymundo, 33; Shekinah Cedeño, 35; Rodelia Raymundo, 62; Jonathan Raymundo, 27; James Gian Balajadia, 19; Jasmin Joy Balajadia, 25; Janyll Balajadia, 13; Janin Joy Balajadia, 22, all of Purok 1, Luan, Candijay; and Jasame Dotaroy, 48, and Jaf Fabricante, 18, both of Canawa, Candijay.

Bersano said the tourist van had come from the upland village of Luan in Candijay. The passengers, who were all members of the same family, were on their way to visit the Chocolate Hills in Carmen.

The Ceres bus driver is now under the custody of the Alicia Municipal Police Station and will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide. Meanwhile, the tourist van driver, who remains confined in the hospital, will also face charges of reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property. (AYB)