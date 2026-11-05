One dead, another injured in residential fire in Lapu-Lapu City

A 53-YEAR-OLD man was killed and another person was injured in a residential fire that struck Purok Kangkong, Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City, on Wednesday night, November 4, 2026.

The fatality was identified as a person with disability, according to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

Based on the CSWDO report as of 11:10 p.m. Wednesday, the incident affected four families, comprising 16 individuals — nine males and seven females.

The fire, which involved single- and two-family residential dwellings, was reported at 9:01 p.m. and was declared extinguished at 9:34 p.m. by responding personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP)–Lapu-Lapu City Fire District.

Initial BFP estimates placed the property damage at approximately P300,000. (DPC)