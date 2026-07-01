One dead, three hurt in Argao shooting

ONE person was killed while three others were injured in a shooting incident involving suspects riding a car and a motorcycle at around 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.

The incident occurred in Purok Tambis, Barangay Capio-an, a mountainous village in the town of Argao.

The fatality, who died on the spot, was identified as Rocky Bernabe Celada, 36. The injured were identified as Edsel Campaner, Anselmo Canitan and Anderson Padillo, 37, all residents of the area.

According to the initial investigation by the Argao Municipal Police Station, the victims were sitting in the living room of Celada’s house when a dark gray car and a motorcycle arrived. The still-unidentified suspects then opened fire on them.

Celada died instantly, while Campaner and Canitan were rushed to Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital for treatment. Padillo, meanwhile, reportedly fled from the scene after the shooting.

Police in Argao are continuing their investigation into the incident. (AYB)