One Direction issues statement after sudden death of Liam Payne

One Direction’s remaining members have released a statement following the sudden death of their bandmate, Liam Payne.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever,” read the joint statement from Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

Payne tragically passed away in Oct. 16, 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Investigation by authorities is ongoing as of press time.

They added, “For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam.”

The members also shared individual tributes to Payne on their Instagram accounts. / HBL