One night only: Atadero comes to Cebu for ‘Almost, Maine’

WHEN Reb Atadero steps onto the UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall stage, it won’t just be another performance. It will be a homecoming of sorts, a full-circle moment with Little Boy Productions — the Cebu-based company that first spotted his promise years ago.

Atadero, one of Philippine theater’s most magnetic leading men, has long dazzled audiences in “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” “Side Show,” “Rent” and “Little Shop of Horrors.” But “Almost, Maine,” John Cariani’s tender tapestry of love, heartbreak and wonder under the Northern Lights, remains deeply personal.

“‘Almost, Maine’ will always have a special place in my heart. To revisit it with Little Boy Productions is truly a gift,” he said.

It’s also a play that feels achingly relevant. “The world has gotten more cynical since ‘Almost, Maine’ was written,” Atadero reflected. “At its heart is wonder—a miracle that happens when we open ourselves to something as powerful as love. That will always matter.”

And in a moment worthy of its own vignette, Atadero will be sharing the stage with some of his former students — part of an extraordinary Cebu ensemble including Tara Cabaero, Jolu Escano, John Sitchon, Nelson Judaya, Chloe Palang, Robert Palomo, Jean Mari Saraña, John Hanlon, Yesha Suralta and Max Ilagan.

Catch “Almost, Maine” on Oct. 4, 8 p.m. at the University of the Philippines Cebu Performing Arts Hall. Follow Little Boy Productions on its socials for more details.