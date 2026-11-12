One night only: Award-winning bars at NUSTAR Resort Cebu for Asia Icons finale

For one night only, nine of Asia’s most critically acclaimed bars gather at NUSTAR Resort Cebu on November 15, 2026 for Asia Icons: The Fiesta Closing Party.

This is a taste of Asia's finest cocktail scene, giving guests a one-night access to an exceptional lineup of world-class mixology under one roof.

From Guangzhou to Singapore, Asia Icons gathers a diverse cast of Asia’s Best Bars that have helped shape the region's cocktail culture this year. Leading the lineup is Hope & Sesame, Asia’s Best Bar from Guangzhou, China, known for blending contemporary mixology with Chinese heritage. From Bangkok, Bar Us brings its in approach to liquid cuisine and thoughtful spirit pairings, while Hong Kong's acclaimed Coa showcases the agave-forward craftsmanship that has earned it a devoted following across Asia. Kuala Lumpur's Three X Co adds its signature flair for hospitality and modern cocktail culture, while Singapore's BOP (Bartenders of Pony) rounds out the international roster with its playful, design-forward approach to drinking experiences.

The Philippines is no short of representative pride as Problem Child, The Philippines’ Best Bar of 2026 and No. 44 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars, will banner the country’s mixes along with other local bars like The Spirits Library, ReCraft, and Raion, all featured on Asia’s Best Bars 2026 extended list and 50 Best Discovery, respectively. NUSTAR Cebu’s Mott 32, Axis Entertainment & Sports Bar, Fili Lobby Lounge, and NUSTAR Lobby Lounge accompanies the local lineup, highlighting the resort’s reputation as a destination for dining, entertainment, and premium cocktail experiences in Cebu.

The celebration unfolds at the Grand Ballroom of NUSTAR Resort Cebu from 7:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Tickets are priced at ₱1,999 nett and include cocktails from participating bars alongside free-flowing pours from NUSTAR.

A perfect excuse to gather your friends, the event also offers a “Buy 4 Get 1 Free” ticket promo, turning the evening into the perfect group night out to mark this extraordinary gathering of Asia's bar elite.

Tickets are still available at https://nstr.ph/AItfcp.

(Sponsored Content)