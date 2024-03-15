One Oasis Cebu tops off 8th building

FILINVEST Land Inc. is topping off the eighth building of One Oasis Cebu, two months ahead of its construction timeline.

The topping-off ceremony on Saturday, March 16, 2024, marks the completion of the building’s structural phase and signals the start of architectural works.

Construction of the building is now 70 percent completed.

Building 8, a 10-story structure, will consist of 249 units featuring studio and two-bedroom configurations, each equipped with balconies.

“We are on track with our schedule to finish the building construction this year and commence the turnover of units to our clients by the first quarter of 2025,” said Louie Carandang, Filinvest Land’s regional general manager for Visayas, in a statement.

“We are nearing ready-for-occupancy status so Building 8 is definitely a welcome addition to One Oasis Cebu’s thriving community,” he added.

One Oasis Cebu is an Asian Balinese-themed urban oasis in Barangay Kasambagan, Cebu City. This mid-rise condo community sits within a sprawling 3.7-hectare property that boasts lush greens and resort-style amenities.

Designed for green living, One Oasis Cebu’s master plan features nine buildings with over 60 percent of the property dedicated to greens, open spaces and amenities, allowing residents to enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle.

Revenue of FLI’s residential business grew 13 percent to P14.49 billion in 2023, driven by accelerated construction progress and the success of housing projects and medium-rise condominiums across strategic locations nationwide.

Notably, FLI launched P8.7 billion worth of residential projects in key areas such as Rizal, Laguna, Pangasinan, Cebu, Davao, South Cotabato, Zamboanga, and Iloilo Centrale, which is an 11.4-hectare mixed-use development in Leganes, Iloilo last year.

FLI ended 2023 with a net income attributable to equity holders of the parent totaling P3.77 billion, up 30 percent.

Total consolidated revenues and other income increased by 13 percent, reaching P22.55 billion in 2023, compared to P19.94 billion in 2022. This growth can be attributed to the solid contributions of FLI’s residential and leasing business segments.

“We are very pleased to report Filinvest Land’s financial results in 2023 which were driven by the consistent and robust performance of our residential business segment. This was driven by increasing sales to our overseas Filipino workers, alongside the strategic expansion and regionalization of our sales network,” said Tristan Las Marias, president and chief executive officer of FLI. / KOC