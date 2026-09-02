One phone check uncovers ‘cyber grooming’

IT BEGAN with something as ordinary as a parent checking a child’s phone. What they found exposed an alleged online predator targeting their nine-year-old daughter — and may have stopped the grooming from going further.

The child’s parents discovered inappropriate conversations and sexually explicit photographs on her device and immediately reported the incident to authorities, according to the National Bureau of Investigation Central Visayas (NBI 7).

The case is now being investigated as Cebu’s first reported cyber grooming incident this year involving a child, with authorities working to identify the adult male who allegedly posed as a fan of the girl’s online content.

The alleged suspect reportedly contacted the child through her public TikTok account, where she regularly posted content. Investigators said he initially presented himself as a fan and gradually built rapport with the girl through frequent messages.

He allegedly gained her trust before persuading her to send sexually explicit photographs.

Maria Contessa Lastimoso, NBI 7 spokesperson and media liaison, said investigators are working to identify and arrest the adult male.

Cybercrime investigators are tracing digital footprints, IP addresses and account details and examining data retrieved from the child’s device to establish the suspect’s identity and determine whether he may have targeted other minors.

Investigators are also reviewing the messages to determine how long the alleged grooming lasted and whether the suspect requested additional media, made threats or attempted blackmail, or tried to arrange an in-person meeting with the child.

The NBI 7 is also checking whether the same account may have contacted other minors.

Definition

The Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act defines grooming as establishing a relationship of trust or emotional connection with a child—or someone believed to be a child—and/or the child’s family, guardian or caregivers, whether in person or through electronic or similar devices, for the purpose of sexually abusing or exploiting or producing child sexual abuse or exploitation material.

The incident underscores how quickly an ordinary online interaction can turn dangerous when an adult deliberately uses social media to gain a child’s trust.

NBI 7 warned that online predators may present themselves as supporters, peers or fans to establish relationships with children and evade parental oversight.

“The case highlights the alarming and immediate dangers that underage children face when navigating social media networks and various digital platforms, particularly when manipulative adults strategically exploit these channels to gain a child’s trust,” NBI 7 said.

For the child’s parents, however, the discovery began with a simple act: checking a device.

NBI 7 urged parents and guardians to remain actively involved in their children’s online activities and maintain open communication so minors can recognize and report manipulative or inappropriate behavior.

Authorities also urged the public to report suspected cases of online sexual exploitation or child abuse to law enforcement agencies or designated anti-trafficking hotlines.

The child’s identity has not been disclosed. / ABC