‘One Piece’ anime remake unveils 2027 global debut

NETFLIX announced on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, that “One Piece,” Wit Studio’s remake of the legendary anime, will premiere its first season worldwide in February 2027. The debut will consist of seven episodes released simultaneously, covering the first 50 chapters of the manga — roughly spanning the East Blue Saga up to the Baratie Arc.

With a total runtime of approximately 300 minutes, the format suggests longer, prestige-style episodes (about 42 minutes each) compared to the standard 20-minute broadcast length.

Alongside the release date, the streaming platform shared new concept art depicting a whimsical look at Luffy’s childhood in Windmill Village.

According to production partners, the new schedule and format will allow the series to “incorporate more content, tempo and pacing of the manga while continuing to leverage the unique storytelling that is only possible with animation.” / BKA