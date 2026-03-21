One Piece’s Chopper joins Médecins Sans Frontières

ONE Piece’s beloved doctor, Tony Tony Chopper, has officially joined Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders, as a global supporter.

To mark the collaboration, series creator Eiichiro Oda released an exclusive illustration of the reindeer physician, bridging the world of manga with real-life humanitarian aid.

The partnership aligns with Chopper’s dream of becoming a "panacea" — a doctor capable of curing any disease.

By supporting MSF, Chopper helps highlight the organization’s mission to provide emergency healthcare to those affected by conflict, epidemics and natural disasters. (BKA)