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One Piece’s Chopper joins Médecins Sans Frontières

One Piece’s Chopper joins Médecins Sans Frontières
One Piece’s beloved doctor, Tony Tony Chopper, has officially joined Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders, as a global supporter.
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ONE Piece’s beloved doctor, Tony Tony Chopper, has officially joined Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders, as a global supporter.

To mark the collaboration, series creator Eiichiro Oda released an exclusive illustration of the reindeer physician, bridging the world of manga with real-life humanitarian aid.

The partnership aligns with Chopper’s dream of becoming a "panacea" — a doctor capable of curing any disease.

By supporting MSF, Chopper helps highlight the organization’s mission to provide emergency healthcare to those affected by conflict, epidemics and natural disasters. (BKA)

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