One Taguig FC kicks off debut campaign in PFL

A NEW kid on the block is locked and loaded to make heads turn as One Taguic FC enters the pitch of the Philippines Football League (PFL).

Albeit a newcomer in the country’s premier football league, One Taguig FC parades a formidable squad made of veterans and promising booters when it debuts against Manila Montet FC in the main game of the triple-header action at 8 p.m. on April 7, 2024 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

One Taguig FC is among the five neophytes in the PFL to complete a record field of 15 teams for the league’s much-awaited Sixth Season.

And make no mistake about it, One Taguig is determined to stand tall against the seasoned squads and even make a run for the own money of perennial contenders – with a capable squad led by former and current national booters.

Philippine men’s national team midfielder Kevin Ingreso headlines the cast with seasoned aces Stephan Schrock and Misagh Bahadoran, who previously served as captains of the Philippine booters formerly known as the Azkals.

Ingreso and Schrock have been named as co-captains of One Taguig led by general manager Ace Bright and head coach Jovanie Villagracia.

Apart from the three standouts, One Taguig FC also boasts a bevy of local stalwarts and foreign recruits in a serious bid to contend in the PFL and qualify in the AFC Cup and the AFC Champions League.

But first things first for One Taguig, which has to take care of business in its first assignment against fellow newcomer Manila.

Paired in One Taguig’s debut is the introduction of its team logo championing the city’s rich history and the road to modernity.

Napindan Lighthouse, known as the meeting place of Katipunan during the country’s Spanish colonization, stars in the center of the crest symbolizing its historic roots and Taguig’s economic bloom now marked by skyscraper structures at the Bonifacio Global City.

Embracing the lighthouse are 38 leaves that represent the city's 38 barangays and embodies the growth and development of Taguig, including in the agricultural sector.