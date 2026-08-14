One year of rewards, more reasons to love McDonald’s

McDonald’s Philippines is celebrating the first anniversary of MyMcDonald’s Rewards this August with bigger rewards and more exciting perks for its customers.

As the country’s first digital loyalty program in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry, MyMcDonald’s Rewards is offering exclusive deals, special offers, exciting rewards, and unique experiences to thank customers for their continued support.

Launched in 2025, MyMcDonald’s Rewards has transformed everyday McDonald’s purchases into rewarding experiences through the McDonald’s App. The program lives up to its promise of “May Point ’Yan!” by allowing members to earn one point for every P10 spent. Members can redeem their accumulated points for free McDonald’s favorites, exclusive merchandise, and member-only experiences.

As the first digital loyalty program in the Philippine QSR industry, MyMcDonald’s Rewards reflects McDonald’s Philippines’ commitment to rewarding customer loyalty while continuing to enhance its digital customer experience.

According to Katrina Lee-Chua, McDonald’s Philippines Assistant Vice President for Strategy & Insights and Digital, the program was created to recognize customers who continue to choose McDonald’s.

“Value is not only about giving customers more for their money—it is also about recognizing every time they choose McDonald’s. That belief shaped MyMcDonald’s Rewards from the beginning. We created a program that turns everyday McDonald’s moments into something more meaningful, where every visit, order, and point reflects how much we value our customers’ loyalty. As we mark our first anniversary, we are building on that promise by giving McDo fans even more rewarding ways to experience ‘May Point ’Yan!’,” she said.