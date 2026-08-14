One year of rewards, more reasons to love McDonald’s

McDonald’s Philippines is celebrating the first anniversary of MyMcDonald’s Rewards this August with bigger rewards and more exciting perks for its customers.
As the country’s first digital loyalty program in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry, MyMcDonald’s Rewards is offering exclusive deals, special offers, exciting rewards, and unique experiences to thank customers for their continued support.
Launched in 2025, MyMcDonald’s Rewards has transformed everyday McDonald’s purchases into rewarding experiences through the McDonald’s App. The program lives up to its promise of “May Point ’Yan!” by allowing members to earn one point for every P10 spent. Members can redeem their accumulated points for free McDonald’s favorites, exclusive merchandise, and member-only experiences.
As the first digital loyalty program in the Philippine QSR industry, MyMcDonald’s Rewards reflects McDonald’s Philippines’ commitment to rewarding customer loyalty while continuing to enhance its digital customer experience.
According to Katrina Lee-Chua, McDonald’s Philippines Assistant Vice President for Strategy & Insights and Digital, the program was created to recognize customers who continue to choose McDonald’s.
“Value is not only about giving customers more for their money—it is also about recognizing every time they choose McDonald’s. That belief shaped MyMcDonald’s Rewards from the beginning. We created a program that turns everyday McDonald’s moments into something more meaningful, where every visit, order, and point reflects how much we value our customers’ loyalty. As we mark our first anniversary, we are building on that promise by giving McDo fans even more rewarding ways to experience ‘May Point ’Yan!’,” she said.
Exciting missions and exclusive offers
Leading the anniversary celebration is the exclusive McDo anniversary denim jacket, a limited-edition reward created especially for loyal McDo fans. Starting August 17, MyMcDonald’s Rewards members can redeem the jacket for 1,200 points at 30 participating stores nationwide, while supplies last.
McDonald’s Philippines is also launching special anniversary MyMcDonald’s Rewards Missions through the McDonald’s App. Members who complete these missions can earn bonus points faster, bringing them closer to redeeming the anniversary jacket or their favorite rewards.
Members can also look forward to a refreshed rewards portfolio with more redemption options and a special micro-drama series featuring Filipino stories inspired by MyMcDonald’s Rewards moments.
“This anniversary is both a celebration of how far MyMcDonald’s Rewards has come and a renewed commitment to what lies ahead,” said Lee-Chua. “We will continue to find more meaningful ways to recognize our customers’ loyalty, make every McDonald’s moment more rewarding, and raise the standard for digital loyalty experiences in the QSR industry and beyond.”
Lee-Chua also teased more surprises in the coming months, saying the anniversary celebration marks only the beginning of more exciting experiences for McDo fans.
“And we're only getting started. We've always said that MyMcDonald’s Rewards is more than just points, and one year later, that idea still guides us. Because for us, loyalty is about making every McDo moment a little more rewarding. And that's exactly what this anniversary celebration is all about,” she added.
To enjoy the anniversary offers, customers can download the McDonald’s App and create an account. They simply need to scan their MyMcDonald’s Rewards QR code with every McDonald’s purchase to start earning points.
At McDonald’s, every meal, every visit, and every moment is more rewarding—May Point ’Yan! (SPONSORED CONTENT)