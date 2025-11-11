OneAboitiz sends aid to 12,500 families after Typhoon Tino

ABOITIZ Foundation, together with Aboitiz business units under the OneAboitiz initiative, has mobilized P3 million worth of relief and recovery aid for families affected by typhoon Tino across Cebu, Visayas and Mindanao.

The effort builds on earlier assistance to areas hit by the 6.9-magnitude Cebu quake in September.

In coordination with local governments, the group distributed over 7,200 food packs, non-food items and 158,000 liters of water to 12,500 families in Cebu, Bohol, Negros Occidental, Iloilo and Dinagat Islands.

Relief began on Nov. 5 and continues this week, with AboitizPower units restoring power lines and Aboitiz InfraCapital Water supplying potable water.

Chairman Sabin Aboitiz said the initiative reflects OneAboitiz's spirit of unity and compassion in times of crisis.