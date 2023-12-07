ONG ‘lone’ candidate for ABC prexy; other aspirant protests

KASAMBAGAN Barangay Captain and the incumbent Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) president, Franklyn Ong, will run unopposed as he seeks reelection in the ABC elections in Cebu City on Dec. 15, 2023.

However, there are allegations that some barangay captains have been disqualified from running, including the Calamba chief who filed a bid for the ABC top leadership.

This official, Cogon Pardo Barangay Captain Harry Eran, decided not to push through with his candidacy due to two reasons, one of which is the non-endorsement of his allies.

The Liga ng mga Barangay (LnB)–Cebu City Chapter posted on its Facebook page the list of candidates vying for different ABC positions on Wednesday, Dec. 6. The list was signed by the Nominations Committee, which is chaired by Day-as Barangay Captain Freddie Esmas, and included members Binaliw Barangay Captain Viviane Ruste and Hipodromo Barangay Captain Ruperto Bacolod Jr.

The qualified candidates, based on the posted document, include Ong for president, Kalunasan Barangay Captain Carlitos Ceniza for vice president, and San Antonio Barangay Captain Daido Stephen Abcede Jr. for auditor. Those who filed their candidacy for the ABC Board of Directors (BOD) include Buhisan Barangay Captain Gremar Barete, Cambinocot Barangay Captain Reynald Lauron, Pit-os Barangay Captain Nilo Tariman, Pardo Barangay Captain Danilo Lim, Budlaan Barangay Captain Nerissa Antolihao, Guadalupe Barangay Captain Apol Ross Enriquez, Kinasang-an Barangay Captain Susan Enriquez, and Kalubihan Barangay Captain Rex Milan.

Surprised Concha

The post came as a surprise to Calamba Barangay Captain Ester Concha, as her name did not appear on the list of official candidates. She filed a candidacy for the ABC presidency.

Concha, in a text message on Thursday, Dec. 7, believed she was disqualified since her certificate of eligibility from the LnB–Pilipinas has not arrived yet.

According to the LnB-Pilipinas Memorandum Circular 2023-002, dated Nov. 28, all candidates running for a position in ABC are required to present the certificate of eligibility from the National Liga prior to qualifying to run for any position.

Concha said all her requirements were complete except for the said certificate.

“Why is it this way? Do you think it’s being fair? I think all barangay captains are qualified to run and that eligibility may follow only as it is just a substantial document! Winning as barangay captains makes you already eligible,” said Concha.

Concha will be filing a protest in court on Monday, Dec. 11.

In a Facebook Live on Thursday afternoon, former city administrator Floro Casas Jr. said, aside from Concha, three other barangay captains were disqualified: Ermita Barangay Captain Mark Rizaldy Miral, who filed candidacy for auditor, and Sambag 1 Barangay Captain Aileen Guardo, who filed for candidacy for BOD, and Buot-Taop village chief Rosalita Callino who is also running for BOD membership.

Eran’s reasons

Eran, in a text message to SunStar Cebu on Thursday, said he decided not to push through with his candidacy for president because of technical reasons, as well as the decision of some of his “partymates.”

Eran said the National Executive Board of the LnB promulgated guidelines for the conduct of elections specified that only members or representatives who had paid their annual dues on or before Aug. 31 are qualified to run for ABC positions, which made him unqualified since Cogon Pardo pays its annual dues every December.

He also said Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama’s decision to support Ong affected his decision. Rama and Eran are both under the Barug party.

“Secondly, Mayor Mike had changed his mind about his prior endorsement of mine for ABC prexy. I stand by my prior statements that without the party’s endorsement, I won’t run for (ABC) president or any other position,” said Eran.

In previous reports, Eran said Rama had been vocal in supporting him for his candidacy for the ABC presidency since 2022.

The Cogon Pardo chief said Rama first declared his support for him during a meeting in City Hall in June 2022 after the national and local elections. The meeting was attended by Barug-allied barangay captains.

Rama had again expressed his support for Eran during a meeting with party stalwarts and all newly elected city officials. Eran did not mention when the gathering happened.