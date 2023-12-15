Ong wins ABC polls in Cebu City

IT CAME as no surprise that Kasambagan Barangay Captain Franklyn Ong retained his post as ex-officio member of the Cebu City Council.

Ong won the presidency of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC) during the elections held on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023.

He garnered 76 votes, while his rival, Calamba Barangay Captain Ester Concha, only received two votes.

Prior to the ABC polls, Ong had secured the support of both former mayor Tomas Osmeña and Mayor Michael Rama.

In a press conference after the elections, Ong said he would continue what he started, although he did not elaborate. He said he would meet with the new set of board of directors (BOD) to reorganize and choose the new secretary and treasurer, among others.

Ong, who has been in public service for 13 years, was first elected as ABC president in 2019.

He started his political career in 2010 as a barangay councilor. In the same year, he was elected president of the Barangay Councils League of the Philippines (BCLP) Cebu City chapter. The following year he was elected national vice president for the Visayas.

Lineup

In 2012, Ong was elected BCLP national president and filled the post vacated by Barangay Moonwalk, Parañaque City Councilor Julio Jaime, who had been accused of running a scam.

In 2013, he was reelected as first barangay councilor, and in 2016, due to the passing of the barangay captain, he assumed as village chief by law of succession.

He was elected barangay captain in 2018.

Ong is a known ally of Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan, the political party run by Osmeña.

The ABC Cebu City chapter also proclaimed Kalunasan Barangay Captain Carlitos Ceniza as vice president of the association. He ran unopposed.

San Antonio Barangay Captain Daido Stephen Abcede Jr. was elected auditor with 55 votes. He won against Ermita Barangay Captain Mark Rizaldy Miral, who got 18 votes.

Members of the association’s new BOD are Kalubihan Barangay Captain Rex Milan (with 70 votes), Pardo Barangay Captain Danilo Lim (67 votes), Buhisan Barangay Captain Gremar Barete (66 votes), Cambinocot Barangay Captain Reynald Lauron (66 votes), Kinasang-an Barangay Captain Susan Enriquez (60 votes), Guadalupe Barangay Captain Apol Ross Enriquez (64 votes), Budlaan Barangay Captain Nerissa Antolihao (63 votes) and Pit-os Barangay Captain Nilo Tariman (60 votes).

Sambag 1 Barangay Captain Aileen Guardo and Buot-Taop Barangay Captain Rosalita Callino failed in their bid for BOD membership, garnering only 21 and 17 votes, respectively.

Cebu City has 80 barangays.

In other ABC elections in the metro, also on Friday, Basak Barangay Captain Jasmine Chan, daughter of Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, was elected ABC president in Lapu-Lapu City. Twenty-nine of the city’s 30 barangay captains voted for her.

They also elected Canjulao Barangay Captain Rufo Bering as vice president; Arsilito Pejo of Calawisan, as auditor; and Milagros Amores of Marigondon, Rosita Macasaol of Ibo, Efren Aying of Mactan, Ruben Patigdas of Subabasbas, Ranulfo Emperio of Pusok, Francisco Gilig Jr. of Sta. Rosa, Audie Flores of Tingo, and Eulogio Cesar Manayon of Babag, as board members.

Mandaue City

In Mandaue City, Canduman Barangay Captain Dante Borbajo received unanimous votes of his 26 fellow barangay captains.

He replaced Ernie Manatad, who is now a councilor in Barangay Subangdaku.

This year marks his second term as Canduman’s barangay captain after winning the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections last Oct. 30.

Borbajo served as a barangay councilor from 2010 to 2018.

In an interview with reporters on Friday, Borbajo said he was happy with his appointment as ABC president and assured that the City Council would hear the concerns and opinions of each barangay.

He also campaigned for unity, saying he would prioritize seeking legislation for decent burial services and environment-conserving initiatives during his term.

Elected with him were Barangay Captains Ignacio Cortes II of Centro as ABC vice president and Roy Lumapas of Bakilid as auditor.

Barangay Captains Maricar Cañete of Cambaro, Robert Santillana of Casili, Raul Cabahug V of Looc, Ramonita Manatad of Subangdaku, Reb Cortes of Umapad, Jose Ranile of Casuntingan, Dario Tarriman of Tabok, and Asterio Suson of Pagsabungan are the BOD members.