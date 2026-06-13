Ongoing infrastructure projects target Mandaue flood control

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano reported that flooding along A.S. Fortuna St. has decreased significantly following drainage and flood-control projects implemented with the National Government.

Ouano said flood-control measures along A.S. Fortuna St. are 90 percent complete, improving one of the city’s most flood-prone areas.

“If you observe, we no longer receive complaints about flooding in A.S. Fortuna,” Ouano said, attributing the improvement to additional waterways and drainage structures.

Tipolo upgrades

The mayor acknowledged that work continues in Barangay Tipolo, another area that experiences flooding during heavy rainfall. He said the drainage improvement project in Tipolo is 65 percent complete and should finish within the year, resolving long-standing concerns that affect residents and motorists.

Drainage rehabilitation

The City Government is undertaking drainage rehabilitation

in several locations, including P. Remedio St., where road closures began May 25, 2026, for construction. The project will last about a month, with completion targeted by July 6. The rehabilitation is part of efforts to expand drainage capacity and water flow throughout Mandaue, particularly in areas prone to flash floods.

Private stakeholders’ cooperation

Besides government-funded infrastructure projects, Ouano coordinates with private stakeholders to clear drainage bottlenecks. These include discussions with property owners in key areas where drainage systems must pass through private land to improve water discharge.

One challenge involves the drainage network near the InnoData area, where infrastructure improvements require cooperation among the City Government, private owners and the Department of Public Works and Highways. Ouano said that while the National Government funds several flood-control projects, some portions require additional funding and coordination for full implementation. Discussions with the business sector and property owners are ongoing to secure critical drainage connections and easements.

Long-term solutions

The City Government implemented temporary traffic rerouting in affected areas during construction. Officials said these disruptions are necessary to allow engineers and contractors to install long-term flooding solutions.

Flooding has plagued parts of Mandaue City for years, causing traffic congestion, disrupting business operations and making roads impassable during intense rainfall. Ouano said the improvements along A.S. Fortuna St. prove that the City’s flood-control strategy works, and he remains confident that completing the works in Tipolo and other areas will strengthen the City’s resilience.

“We are not yet finished, but the improvements are already visible,” Ouano said, adding that the City remains committed to resolving flooding concerns across Mandaue. / ABC