Ongoing renovations underway at Crimson Mactan

FILINVEST Hospitality Corp. (FHC) is enhancing its established hotel brands and introducing new hotel and food and beverage (F&B) offerings to provide exceptional travel experiences and support local tourism.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, Crimson Mactan, for instance, has ongoing renovations to improve the services and facilities offered.

Among its new offerings is the Azure Beach Club, a modern beachfront space that allows for “sophisticated escapism while listening to music and enjoying cocktail concoctions.” In addition, the hotel opened an authentic Japanese restaurant, Aka, that offers omakase, kaiseki and ala carte menu.

At Aka, chef Naoki Eguchi showcases the art of Japanese gastronomy, captivating diners with his precise techniques and devotion to uncovering the essence of Japanese flavors.

On the other hand, Quest Hotel, strategically located in Cebu, Clark and Tagaytay, continues to be a primary destination for meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibition events, offering complete facilities and personalized service tailored to the needs of business groups.

In 2023, the hospitality arm of Gotianun-led Filinvest Development Corp., achieved a notable 48 percent revenue increase to P2.9 billion, driven by better occupancy rates, higher average room rates and increased contributions from its F&B outlets. FHC’s first senior vice president Francis Gotianun said the company is confident in full tourism recovery in 2024. / KOC