Online classes challenge students amid typhoons

DESPITE class suspension announcements in parts of Central Visayas, some universities in Cebu continued online and hybrid classes during Typhoon Basyang, raising concerns over students’ limited access to stable internet during severe weather.

To maintain academic continuity, universities implemented online platforms and digital submission systems, while adjusting schedules and deadlines where possible. Some faculty also offered recorded lectures or alternative discussion times to accommodate students facing connectivity issues.

The Department of Education ordered class suspensions in multiple regions for safety reasons, but higher education institutions chose to proceed with online instruction.

Students across affected areas reported that heavy rains and storms made it difficult to attend online classes and submit requirements on time, with disruptions to internet and electricity services.

“I wasn’t fully paying attention in our online class because my internet was not stable, and I experienced delayed audio during the discussion,” said Rosebelle Sullivan, a student from the University of San Carlos.

Parents and students are urging universities to adopt flexible disaster-response measures, including full class suspensions, extended deadlines, and alternative learning arrangements, to ensure academic continuity does not compromise safety and accessibility.

Experts note that extreme weather events often expose gaps in digital infrastructure, especially in regions where connectivity is already inconsistent. According to the Department of Information and Communications Technology, internet stability can be affected by power interruptions, damaged telecommunications lines, and signal interference caused by heavy rainfall and strong winds.

These conditions make it difficult for students to participate in real-time virtual discussions or upload academic requirements. Education specialists emphasize that while online learning offers flexibility, it can also widen inequality when students lack reliable devices, electricity, or data access during disasters.

Because of these recurring disruptions, the Commission on Higher Education encourages colleges and universities to develop flexible learning contingency plans that prioritize student welfare. Advocates stress that balancing academic continuity with safety is essential, especially in disaster-prone areas where students may face evacuation, outages, or unsafe conditions while meeting school demands.

Allyne May Abayon / University of the Visayas