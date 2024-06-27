‘Online gaming addict’ nabbed for snatching expensive mobile phone

A 27-year-man who has been addicted to online gaming called scatter was taken into custody after he snatched an expensive mobile phone along General Maxilom Avenue corner Imus Road, Barangay Lorega, Cebu City, around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

The suspect identified only as Andres, of Sitio Ponce 1 of the said barangay, admitted to the crime and asked for forgiveness from the victim, Genie, 25, of Espina Village 2, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, but the latter had already decided to file a case against him.

Genie asked assistance from the Parian Police Station after her Iphone ProMax worth P80,000 was stolen by the suspect.

She said she tried to go after the suspect who ran towards Barangay Carreta but failed to catch him.

The suspect was arrested in a follow-up operation around 11 p.m. on the same day.

According to Major Marvin Fegarido, the chief of the Parian Police Station, they were able to identify the suspect and trace his whereabouts by coordinating with the Barangay Carreta officials.

Andres admitted during police investigation that he had already pawned the stolen item for P16,000, using the earnings to purchase three cellphones and utilize the remaining funds to settle his debts.

He said that after winning P40,000, he developed a scatter addiction, but he also acknowledged that his losses outweighed his gains.

He even claimed to have already pawned his wife's and his own phones in order to use the proceeds for the online gambling.

He stated that he placed bets ranging from P10 to P20. (AYB, TPT)