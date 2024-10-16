Online jobs alternative to overseas work

CEBUANOS are being encouraged to explore stable, long-term online job opportunities as a more attractive alternative to leaving their families to work overseas.

While overseas remittances remain a key pillar of the country’s economy, the growing remote work trend offers local professionals a chance to earn competitive salaries without having to migrate.

RemoteWork.ph, founded by Cebuano-speaking YouTuber Bisayang Hilaw, connects Filipino workers with international employers, allowing them to earn global salaries while staying in the Philippines.

The platform aims to help Filipinos find international jobs in the US, Australia and Europe, among others. Unlike traditional agencies, the company said it doesn’t take any cut or commission, allowing workers to retain 100 percent of their earnings. It focuses on providing stable, long-term remote positions rather than short-term freelance gigs, making it an appealing option for those seeking consistent employment.

In addition to offering a viable alternative to working abroad, RemoteWork.ph also provides a solution for those feeling compelled to relocate to Metro Manila for job opportunities. The platform allows workers from across the country, including Cebu, Davao, and smaller towns, to secure remote jobs with international companies without leaving their hometowns.

Among the most in-demand roles on RemoteWork.ph are virtual assistants, web developers, graphic designers, customer support specialists, digital marketers, writers and accountants.

The company said that Filipino workers have a strong advantage due to their work ethic, English proficiency and professionalism.

“Whatever your skill set, there’s likely a job for you,” the company said.

“English proficiency is one of the top skills employers look for, and Filipinos have a great reputation for strong English communication. Being able to speak and write English well is a huge asset, and it’s one of the reasons so many international companies are turning to the Philippines for talent.”

According to the work and travel platform Nomad List, the Philippines has emerged as one of the “fastest-growing” remote work hubs globally, ranking seventh on the list.

The country saw a 78 percent growth in remote work opportunities from 2018 to 2022. The list also ranked cities around the world based on factors such as cost of living, safety and quality of life for remote workers.

In the ranking, Manila secured seventh place, with Tokyo taking the top spot as the fastest-growing remote work hub worldwide. Other top-ranked cities included Danang, Vietnam; Seoul, South Korea; and Penang, Malaysia. / KOC