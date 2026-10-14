Online reactions may prompt Catalan to seek elected office

CEBU Province Health Consultant Elisse Nicole Catalan said attempts to undermine her online posts about public health services could give her a reason to reconsider her decision not to seek elected office.

In a statement, Catalan said she noticed a pattern of Facebook posts receiving dozens of laughing reactions, but no accounts appeared when she opened the reaction lists.

She said several recent posts initially showed around 50 laughing reactions, while another post recorded 85, again with a blank reaction list.

Catalan said she believed the reactions were an attempt to discredit her posts about health services, hospital improvements and public service announcements across Cebu Province.

“If my growing presence online threatens you, ask yourself why. What exactly is so threatening about keeping Cebuanos informed of the services available to them?,” she said.

Catalan said she had no personal desire to seek elected office but suggested that the situation could change her position.

“I have no personal desire to seek elected office. But if this is an attempt to keep me out, you may give me a reason to reconsider,” she said.

Catalan vowed to continue sharing information about public services despite the reactions, saying the people who need the services remain her priority.

“Whatever time, effort, or resources you are putting into this, understand one thing: you will not dictate whether I speak, work, or serve,” Catalan said.

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, Catalan’s mother, also commented on the post, saying, “That’s my girl! Kumbati!” / CDF