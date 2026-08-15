Online rumors undermine child vaccination drive

HEALTH officials in Mandaue City face resistance from online misinformation while struggling with vaccine hesitancy during a three-week immunization campaign for children.

The Mandaue City Health Office reported that 10 percent of its target population — around 3,000 out of more than 30,000 children aged six to 59 months — have received shots since the Department of Health (DOH) Supplemental Immunization Activity launched on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026.

Data shows that approximately 577 parents turn down the vaccine each day, while another 448 children are deferred for later vaccination.

City medical leaders appealed directly to parents to ignore unverified social media claims and trust medical science, warning that low coverage leaves unvaccinated children vulnerable to serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis.

City Health Officer Dr. Debra Maria Catulong urged families to cooperate with healthcare workers visiting local neighborhoods, emphasizing that immunization plays a vital role in preventing a public health crisis. She asked parents to listen to experts rather than online rumors, urging them to have their children vaccinated against measles to shield them from infection and avoid another epidemic like Covid-19.

Teams conduct neighborhood outreach

The Mandaue City Government deployed 59 vaccination teams comprising trained nurses, midwives and barangay health workers following DOH guidelines. These personnel conduct door-to-door visits across sitios and puroks within the city’s 27 barangays to reach families directly.

Nix Alegado, National Immunization Program officer for the Mandaue City Health Office, identified vaccine hesitancy fueled by social media as the primary barrier health teams face. He noted that when health workers ask parents why they refuse the vaccine, most cite negative posts online.

Alegado emphasized that the measles-rubella vaccine is safe, thoroughly tested and backed by scientific evidence, assuring parents that they should not fear the injection. He confirmed that while the City recorded mild and expected post-vaccination reactions — such as localized pain, slight redness, swelling at the injection site, mild rashes and low-grade fevers — no severe allergic reactions have occurred.

Health personnel continue to monitor and evaluate all reported adverse events to determine whether they relate to the vaccine or independent factors, while also conducting educational discussions in communities to answer questions directly and address anxieties.

Regional campaign continues outreach

City Administrator Gonzalo Malig-on Jr. joined health authorities in urging parents to rely on doctors, health professionals and official government channels when making healthcare decisions for their children, warning against unverified online sources.

The supplemental immunization campaign spans the entire Central Visayas region and will continue community outreach through the end of its three-week schedule. / ABC