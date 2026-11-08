Online shoppers to gain stronger protection vs fakes

ONLINE shoppers in the Philippines could benefit from stronger protection against counterfeit goods as global e-commerce platform Temu joined an industry initiative to strengthen intellectual property (IP) enforcement in the country.

Temu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on E-Commerce facilitated by the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL), expanding collaboration among online marketplaces, brand owners and regulators to combat the sale of counterfeit products.

IPOPHL Deputy Director General Nathaniel S. Arevalo said e-commerce platforms play a significant role in consumer activity and are important partners in protecting buyers and legitimate businesses from counterfeit goods.

“Temu’s participation in the MOU on E-Commerce will further broaden the collaboration among platforms, right holders and IPOPHL on intellectual property protection online,” Arevalo said.

Temu’s signing followed initial discussions during the World Intellectual Property Organization’s Dialogue on IP Protection on E-Commerce in June.

Other signatories

Other marketplace signatories include Lazada, Shopee, Zalora and TikTok Shop, which have worked with IPOPHL on public awareness campaigns and IP Boot Camps for brand owners and online sellers.

Temu, which entered the Philippine market in 2023, operates in more than 90 markets worldwide and connects local shoppers with a range of everyday products through independent sellers.

Globally, the platform has expanded its intellectual property protection measures since launching its IP Protection Portal in 2023.

In 2024, it introduced its Brand Guardian Initiative, establishing regular engagement with more than 3,000 rights holders.

Its monitoring database covers more than 15,000 brands and uses over 47 million images and 9.5 million keywords to identify potential intellectual property infringements before rights holders file complaints.

Temu is also a member of the International Anti-Counterfeiting Coalition, with which it has launched a joint program providing an escalation process for takedown requests from member brands and strengthening cooperation against counterfeit goods. / KOC