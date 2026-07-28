Online shopping hits Carcar shoemakers

CARCAR City’s shoemaking industry is under growing pressure from cheap imported footwear, rising production costs and consumers’ shift to online shopping, according to the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) 7.

Shoemaking has long provided jobs and income in Carcar, which is also known for its chicharon (pork rinds) and ampaw (puffed rice). For many families, it is also a craft passed from one generation to the next. If more workshops close or cut back, the city risks losing both livelihoods and a long-standing local industry.

The challenge is no longer limited to making quality shoes. Local manufacturers must now compete with lower-priced products, reach customers who increasingly shop online and attract younger workers to continue the trade.

Cheap imports squeeze local manufacturers

In a statement to SunStar Cebu on Monday, July 27, 2026, DTI 7 Acting Director Esperanza “Hope” Melgar said Carcar’s shoemakers continue to face difficulties in day-to-day operations, expanding production and adapting to digital commerce.

“In the Province of Cebu, the City of Carcar has historically served as the ‘Footwear Capital of the South.’ Despite this title, the shoemaking industry faces existential threats and is driven by a complex mix of global, structural and economic pressures,” Melgar said.

She said the industry’s problems are being driven by an influx of low-cost imported footwear. Increasing prices of raw materials and changing consumer buying habits also affected it.

Small-scale production raises costs

Local shoemakers often buy leather, soles, adhesives and other materials in small quantities. That means they pay more for supplies than large overseas manufacturers that purchase in bulk.

Higher production costs make it harder for Carcar workshops to match the prices of mass-produced footwear sold in stores and online.

Online apps reshape buying habits

At the same time, more consumers are buying shoes through digital shopping platforms instead of visiting physical stores.

“The boom in online shopping platforms like Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop has redirected consumer focus toward fast fashion, trend-driven designs and cheap alternatives delivered directly to households,” Melgar said.

“Many local makers still rely on walk-in store displays alone, which lack the reach needed to sustain steady sales volume.”

Fewer young shoemakers

The challenges described by DTI reflect conditions already experienced by many shoemakers in Carcar.

Previous SunStar Cebu interviews found that some workshops reduced their workforce from about 20 workers to as few as six because of fewer orders and rising costs. Many of the remaining shoemakers are now in their 40s to 60s, while fewer younger people are entering the trade.

Some entrepreneurs have expanded into online selling and joined trade fairs to reach more customers. Even so, many micro, small and medium enterprises continue to struggle against lower-priced imported footwear.

For many artisans, shoemaking is more than a business. It is a family tradition that they fear could disappear without stronger support and renewed interest from younger workers.

Government aid targets MSMEs

DTI 7 said it has expanded programs to help footwear manufacturers remain competitive.

It provides business registration services, mentoring, trade fair participation, market promotion, digital marketing support, e-commerce onboarding and access to financing.

Qualified micro, small and medium enterprises can also obtain financing through the Small Business Corp. to help fund business expansion and improve long-term sustainability.

According to the DTI Cebu Provincial Office, more than 20 active footwear manufacturers in Carcar City have been profiled. These include the 17 active members of the Carcar United Footwear Manufacturers’ Association Inc., along with backyard workshops and informal producers.

The future of Carcar’s shoemaking industry

Melgar said combining traditional shoemaking skills with modern technology and wider market access could help local businesses remain competitive while preserving Carcar’s footwear heritage.

“By combining age-old artisanal skills with the use of modern technology for broader market reach and strong support of DTI and other local partners, these enterprises are well-positioned to preserve Carcar’s shoemaking legacy while securing a viable future in today’s evolving retail landscape,” Melgar said.

DTI says technical and financial assistance will continue, but the industry’s future will also depend on whether local manufacturers can adapt to changing consumer habits and encourage a new generation of artisans to continue one of Cebu’s oldest crafts. / DPC