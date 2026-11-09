Only 1 beneficiary per household for Mandaue’s Gugma sa Pasko

TO PROTECT the continuity of its P60-million Christmas relief program, the Mandaue City Government will enforce a strict one-beneficiary-per-household policy for this year’s distribution.

This policy shifts away from giving aid to multiple vulnerable individuals living under the same roof.

The policy adjustment addresses findings from the Commission on Audit (COA).

The audit reviewed the past implementation of the Gugma sa Pasko program.

It instructed the City to establish clearer criteria ensuring government resources target specific socioeconomic needs.

Recipients

Under the refined rules, the Mandaue City Government will distribute assistance on a per-household basis rather than per individual sector.

Households containing multiple qualified individuals — such as a senior citizen, a person with disability (PWD) and a solo parent — will receive only one food package.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano confirmed that despite the structural tweak, the annual holiday drive will move forward as planned.

The City Council approved the enabling ordinance and the allocation of the P60-million budget.

Mayor Ouano acknowledged the audit agency’s oversight. He said similar assistance models exist across other local government units (LGUs).

“We just wanted to clarify this because people were asking, but we will still continue the program,” Mayor Ouano said.

“We were initially surprised why COA flagged us when other LGUs in Luzon had done this before us, but it is fine — we will simply follow COA’s guidance,” he added.

Distribution

The mayor said that city officials examined the audit recommendations.

They benchmarked their implementation against established practices in cities such as Pasig, Makati, Mandaluyong and Quezon City to ensure compliance while maintaining relief delivery.

The City Government will focus distribution on identified vulnerable groups, including senior citizens, solo parents, persons with disabilities and low-income families.

During last year’s holiday distribution, beneficiary households received 10-item Noche Buena food packs containing fruit cocktail, cream, spaghetti noodles and sauce, Chinese luncheon meat, corned beef, sausage, beef loaf, pork and beans and cheese.

With the P60-million budget locked in, city officials are preparing to launch the updated distribution drive across all target sectors in the coming weeks. / ABC