Only 1 landslide reported amid continuous rains in Cebu

THE Cebu provincial police have recorded no major infrastructure damage from the continuous rains in Cebu since Monday night until Tuesday, February 9–10, 2026.

Based on monitoring by Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr., chief of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), only one landslide incident was reported to his office at 7 a.m.

The landslide occurred in Sitio Kantakutan, Barangay Bongon, in the town of Tabuelan, rendering the road impassable to vehicles.

Because of this, police officers in Tabuelan, led by their chief, immediately responded to assess the situation and confirmed that soil had covered the roadway.

Mangelen said they promptly coordinated with the Cebu Provincial Government to request assistance for road-clearing operations.

Mangelen added that he continues to closely monitor municipalities, especially areas prone to flooding and landslides.

“What we are doing is to make sure to control the movement of vehicles and persons in these areas so that, should there be any landslide, we could mitigate injuries or damage to property,” Mangelen said.

Regarding the Transcentral Highway in Balamban and the Manipis area in Talisay City, Mangelen said there have been no reports of landslides so far, but motorists are advised to be cautious as the roads remain hazardous due to the rain.

Police units across the province are on heightened alert, with search and rescue teams activated and equipment on standby in case the heavy rains continue.

Mangelen also ordered his station commanders to immediately coordinate with their respective local disaster risk reduction and management offices should any incidents occur in their areas, to facilitate rescue operations. (AYB)