Only 3 in 10 Filipinos financially resilient

FINANCIAL fragility remains a pressing concern among Filipino households, with only about three in 10 adults able to withstand financial shocks, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) 2025 Consumer Finance and Inclusion Survey (CFIS).

The survey showed that financial resilience — defined as the ability to absorb income disruptions or unexpected expenses — continues to lag behind other aspects of financial health, even as more Filipinos report improvements in day-to-day money management.

While economic conditions have stabilized in recent years, the data indicate that many households remain just one crisis away from financial distress.

Only around 30 percent of Filipino adults said their current finances or savings could sustain them through financial shocks, highlighting limited buffers against emergencies such as job loss, illness, or sudden expenses.

Liquidity also remains constrained. The survey found that just 48 percent of Filipinos could cover at least three months of expenses without resorting to borrowing, suggesting that a significant portion of the population would struggle to stay afloat during prolonged disruptions.

The BSP noted that while financial confidence has improved — reflected in more Filipinos saying their finances do not control their lives — this has not translated into stronger resilience or long-term security.

Persistent vulnerability

The findings come despite steady economic growth, pointing to structural issues such as limited income growth, rising living costs, and uneven access to financial tools.

Households continue to prioritize immediate needs and short-term stability over long-term financial planning. The survey also highlighted gaps in savings, insurance, and investment participation, particularly among lower-income and less-educated groups.

Insurance coverage, for instance, remains heavily reliant on government-mandated programs, while voluntary uptake of private insurance products is still low. Similarly, investment participation has declined compared with previous years, reflecting constrained disposable income and low risk appetite among many Filipinos.

These gaps leave households exposed, especially in times of economic or personal shocks.

Inequality in financial health

Financial resilience varies sharply across income and demographic groups. Higher-income, better-educated individuals and government workers are more likely to manage daily expenses, recover from setbacks, and maintain financial stability.

In contrast, low-income households remain the most vulnerable, facing persistent challenges in building savings and preparing for emergencies.

The BSP emphasized that strengthening financial health requires more than expanding access to financial services. While digital finance and account ownership have improved reach, deeper usage — such as saving, investing, and risk protection — remains limited.

Policy challenge

The latest findings reinforce the need for targeted interventions under the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion, particularly in promoting savings behavior, expanding insurance coverage, and improving financial capability.

Without stronger financial buffers, a large segment of the population remains at risk of falling into debt or poverty when faced with economic shocks — raising concerns about the sustainability of household consumption and broader economic resilience.

The BSP said sustained efforts are needed to translate financial access into meaningful financial security, especially for vulnerable sectors. / KOC