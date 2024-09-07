Only half of 120K public students received their school kits from CH

MORE than a month since the start of classes, only half of public elementary school students in Cebu City have received their school kits from the City Government, an official confirmed on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, in an interview on Saturday, Sept. 6, told SunStar Cebu that one of the causes of delay in the distribution of the school kits to the 120,000 target beneficiaries across the city was the delayed delivery from the supplier.

On Friday, Garcia led the ceremonial turnover and distribution of school kits at the Pardo Elementary School in Barangay Pardo.

“Ang problema man gud kay usahay, ma-delay usahay ang supplier, usahay sa kapuno sa atong bodega kay dili maka-deliver so these are the cases,” he said in a press conference after the distribution of financial assistance to 80 families affected by the fire at Labangon BLISS Elementary School.

On July 29, Garcia said in a press conference that it would only take one month for the City to complete the distribution of the school kits.

“Pero karon kay gipaspasan nato kay nagsugod na baya ang klase (But now we’re speeding it up because classes have already started),” he said.

The distribution of the school kits started on Aug. 2 with around 11,000 public elementary students from Alaska Mambaling Elementary School, Mambaling Elementary School, Punta Princesa Elementary School and Don Vicente Rama Elementary School as the first beneficiaries.

According to the official Facebook page of the Cebu City Local School Board, school kits have already been distributed to at least 42 public elementary schools across the city.

The school supplies were part of the 2023 budget allocation.

Delays

In an interview on Thursday, Sept. 5, Assistant City Administrator Maru Lubino pointed to the large number of student-beneficiaries of the school kits as another cause for the delay, affecting storage, coordination and the scheduling of distribution to various public schools.

However, she said the LSB had assured her that the distribution would be completed by next week or the week after.

Among the challenges in the distribution was the use of the public-school facilities as billeting quarters during the 2024 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo last month.

Bidding

SunStar Cebu secured a copy of a resolution from the bids and awards committee for the supply and delivery of 125,000 school kits worth P104 million as part of the Sugbo Programa Balik Eskwela Project.

It was awarded on Sept. 25, 2023 to a Quezon City-based contractor Scarabus Inc., as the lone bidder.

The school kits include school bags, pens, pencils with erasers, notebooks, long plastic envelopes, plastic rulers and others.

Garcia signed the bidding documents on Nov. 30, 2023 on behalf of Mayor Michael Rama, who was on a month-long vacation in Melbourne, Australia that time.

Rama has been serving a six-month preventive suspension since May. / EHP