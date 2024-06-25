Only metal posts removed, concrete bases remain

ALTHOUGH the metal posts of the lampposts on Osmeña Blvd. in Cebu City have been removed, their concrete bases remain, creating a persistent hazard for motorists and commuters passing the area.

Cebu City Councilor Jerry Guardo, chairman of the committee on infrastructure, said Tuesday, June 25, 2024, that two of the six lampposts were already removed on Monday, June 24, while the remaining four were detached Tuesday.

The concrete bases, on the other hand, were retained and covered with cautionary traffic cones.

Guardo said that the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) proponent is already complying with the permits needed to install the sidewalks and bike lanes before installing the lampposts.

He added that the advice given to the CBRT proponent is to install the sidewalks first instead of the lampposts.

In a phone interview Tuesday, Norvin Imbong, the CBRT project manager, said that the sidewalks will be installed as soon as the permits are released.

Imbong confirmed that the base of the removed lampposts will be retained.

The installed lampposts, which were part of the link-to-port feature of the CBRT project, were first seen on June 20.

It sparked controversy on social media as they obstruct motorists along Osmeña Blvd., near the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño and Plaza Independencia.

Victor Caindec, former director of the Land Transportation Office (LTO 7), on his Facebook, criticized the installation of the lampposts before the sidewalk.

He said, “Apan giunsa og gamit ang logic nga ipaturok og una ang poste sa suga diha sa tunga sa dalan? Wa pa gani na porma ang pedestrian section? (But what logic is used to plant the light pole first in the middle of the road? The pedestrian section is not even formed yet?”

In another comment on SunStar Cebu’s Facebook post, a netizen said: “The real danger is the lamp’s foundational support, not the lamp itself. If you’re not going to destroy it, what’s the point?”

Sidewalk

Guardo said that work on the sidewalk will start after the release of the CBRT permit and approval of the proposed Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP).

Guardo underscored the importance of the sidewalk due to the crowded streets around the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

“Karon man god sa Sto. Niño daghan kaayog manimbahay pero walay sidewalk, kanang tigpanggawas sa mga manimbahay nya daghang mga senior citizens nya daghan po’g mga sakyanan (Right now, there are many churchgoers in Sto. Niño, there’s no sidewalk, and there’s a lot of senior citizens and vehicles after the mass),” said Guardo.

On the proposed LPTRP, Guardo said that it was already presented during the coordinated meeting with other offices on Monday, June 24, and a follow-up meeting will be held this Thursday, June 27. The aim is that the LPTRP will be finished as soon as possible.

Guardo added that the pedestrianization would only be effective if the new LPTRP is approved.

“Dili man gud na effective ang pedestrianization kung dili ma aprobahan ang proposed traffic rerouting plan. Mao mana siyay mo complement sa ordinance kay what’s the purpose kung traffic gihapon kaayo? (Pedestrianization will not be effective if the proposed traffic rerouting plan is not approved. That’s why it complements the ordinance because what’s the purpose if there’s still a lot of traffic?)” said Guardo. / JPS