OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky dies at 43

Leonid Radvinsky, the Ukrainian-American billionaire behind the subscription platform OnlyFans, has died at the age of 43.

According to a statement from the company, Radvinsky passed away on March 23, 2026, in Pompano Beach, Florida, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. His family have requested privacy at this difficult time,” the statement read.

Radvinsky is survived by his wife, Katie, and their four children.

Despite an estimated net worth of $4.7 billion, he maintained a relatively low profile. Reports last year suggested he was considering selling OnlyFans — valued at around $8 billion — but no deal materialized. / TRC S