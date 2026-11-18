OPAO Elementary School stepped up its dengue prevention efforts through a misting operation on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, and a cleanup drive on Wednesday, November 18.

The initiatives aim to eliminate mosquito breeding sites and protect students.

School officials are monitoring 19 students who tested positive for dengue. Two kindergarten pupils died from the disease, prompting school officials, parents and barangay authorities to coordinate their response.

School Principal Qqueenie O. Cacanog said teachers and Parent-Teacher Association officers joined the cleanup drive.

They removed stagnant water from containers and watering cans, checked uncovered water storage areas and cleared other potential breeding grounds.

Staff members monitor student temperatures and symptoms while coordinating with parents to check on children at home.

Maintenance workers are replacing damaged classroom window screens to keep mosquitoes out.

The school also uses anti-mosquito sprays and mosquito nets provided by the Department of Education for additional protection.

Cacanog said the school will continue working with parents and barangay officials to strengthen prevention efforts and keep the campus safe.

School officials urged parents to remain vigilant and seek immediate medical attention if their children show symptoms of dengue. (ABC)