Opao wins Mandaue ERT Challenge 2026

Khrisna Nicole M. Setenta / Labogon National High School

BARANGAY Opao won the Barangay Emergency Response Team (ERT) Challenge 2026 Finals after five barangays showcased disaster response skills during the July 26 National Disaster Resilience Month event in Barangay Umapad.

Organized by the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO), the annual competition aims to strengthen the preparedness, coordination and operational capabilities of barangay emergency response teams, recognizing them as the first responders during emergencies and disasters.

Tashnana Villaflor, head of the MCDRRMO Research and Planning Division, said the Barangay ERT Challenge has become one of the City’s annual activities every July in observance of National Disaster Resilience Month.

She said the competition was designed to assess and highlight the capabilities of barangay emergency response teams while reinforcing their readiness to respond to disasters.

“During disasters, it should not only be the City that responds. That is why we continue to capacitate our barangays through a series of trainings and the ERT Challenge serves as part of their overall preparedness,” she explained.

“We are grateful to the City Government, especially Mayor Jonkie Quano, for supporting this activity. We also thank all the participating barangays for their cooperation because this event would not have been successful without them. We hope this partnership between the City and the barangays will continue,” Villaflor said.

Barangay Opao claimed the championship title while Barangay Casili placed second, followed by Barangay Casuntingan in third, Barangay Labogon in fourth and Barangay Tabok in fifth.

“The biggest lesson we learned from the Barangay ERT Challenge was the importance of communication, commitment during training and the need for more knowledge in vehicle extrication,” said John Paul Gatchalian of Barangay Labogon.

The event was attended by city officials, disaster management personnel and emergency response partners. MCDRRMO head Buddy Alain Ybanez welcomed the participants, while Mayor Thadeo Jovito Quano, Congresswoman Emmarie Quano-Dizon and Councilor Eguene Andaya shared inspirational messages encouraging the continued development of community-based disaster preparedness.

The Barangay ERT Challenge 2026 underscored Mandaue City’s commitment to building resilient communities by continuously enhancing the skills, coordination, and preparedness of its barangay emergency response teams, ensuring they remain ready to respond effectively when disasters strike.