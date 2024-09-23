Opascor management denies labor law violations

THE management of Oriental Port and Allied Services Corp. (Opascor) denied allegations on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, that it violated labor laws or provisions of its Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Opascor, a Filipino enterprise providing port services at the Cebu International Port, faces accusations of intentionally avoiding elections for the past 20 years, thereby infringing on the rights of shareholders and owners as outlined in corporate law.

SunStar Cebu sought information on the results of Monday’s mediation hearing, but both Opascor management and the Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP), which filed the petition, declined to disclose details, citing confidentiality.

The hearing, organized by the Department of Labor and Employment National Conciliation and Mediation Board, was attended by union president Dennis Arciaga accompanied by his lawyers, while only the lawyers for Opascor chairman Tomas Riveral were present.

“We are not supposed to discuss the merits outside. However, we would like to assure you, as well as the general public, that on the part of the management of Opascor, we did not violate, we are not violating, and we do not intend to violate any labor laws or any provisions of the CBA,” said Eduardo Soleng Jr., one of the legal lawyers of Opascor.

Meanwhile, ALU-TUCP-Opascor Regional Legal Council, Michael Hubahib said the mediation process is ongoing and both parties are “open,” noting that they cannot disclose specific details on Monday’s hearing.

Hubahib said the issues have been forwarded to management, who have subsequently sought legal advice.

He said the management has acknowledged the employees’ complaints and said they will consider possible solutions.

“Time will tell what the result of these deliberations will be,” he added.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, a petition signed by 267 workers, retirees and shareholders of Opascor called for the resignation of the company’s leadership.

The petition urged leaders to step down “to save the company from further harm caused by mismanagement and irrational decisions.” / CDF