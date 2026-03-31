Opascor Unions break away from ALU-TUCP, form independent labor groups

THE rank-and-file and supervisors’ unions of Opascor have formally registered as independent labor unions, marking what their leaders described as a “new chapter” in employee-management relations.

In a press conference on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, the Opascor Workers’ Union (OWU) confirmed that it was officially registered on January 15, while the supervisors’ group, now known as the Opascor Supervisory, Technical and Responsible Alliance Union (OSTRA-Union), was recorded in the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) registry on March 30.

The unions’ independence marks the formal disaffiliation from the Associated Labor Unions–Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU‑TUCP), which had served as their federation for decades.

According to union leaders, the move toward independence began in October 2025.

"The journey toward independence was forged in unity and sustained by hope.

Together, we move forward, leaving the past behind, and building an enterprise truly owned by its workers,” said Vivencio Ybañez, OSTRA-Union president.

Union leaders cited several reasons for becoming independent.

They said the ALU‑TUCP had become increasingly ineffective and out of step with local members’ needs, resulting in deteriorating relations.

Disagreements over a recent collective bargaining agreement, particularly benefit cuts approved without full member ratification, tensions over consultation, and concerns about the lack of tangible support despite high dues were also cited as motivating factors.

The unions currently represent 458 members and have outlined programs aimed at improving employee welfare.

These include the establishment of medical and dental facilities accessible to members and their dependents, as well as social amelioration initiatives such as USAPPA, which provides financial assistance at minimal interest and offers returns through patronage shares.

A system that returns 75 percent of union dues to members annually has also been adopted.

“These are not promises, they are actions. And they represent only the beginning,” Ybañez added.

Looking ahead, union leaders said they aim to develop further programs, including trainings, workshops, and sustained engagement initiatives designed to foster cooperation and mutual respect with management.

They also emphasized that their independence does not imply any lingering conflict, expressing a desire to maintain a positive working relationship with the owner and management of Opascor.

“We look forward to maintaining a good relationship with the owner and management, as well as with the other union. This is about moving forward, we don’t hold any grudges,” Ybañez said. (CAV)