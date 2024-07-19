OPAV leads meeting to solve flooding in Mandaue, Cebu City

FOR the first time, the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (Opav) has taken a proactive step to address flooding problems faced by the cities of Mandaue and Cebu.

The Opav held a consultative meeting with both cities’ local government units (LGUs) on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Led by the presidential assistant, Undersecretary Terence Calatrava, the meeting aimed to foster cooperation between Mandaue City and Cebu City under the LGUs’ initiative they called “Beyond Borders.”

Key attendees included Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia, and representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Visayas (DPWH 7).

The meeting was prompted by Cortes’ request for assistance following a flooding incident in Mandaue City on Monday afternoon, July 15, during which parts of Mandaue City experienced flooding, leading to the evacuation of 352 families or around 1,405 individuals.

The flooding was primarily caused by the overflow of the Butuanon River, which was exacerbated by rainfall in the mountainous areas of Cebu City, despite Mandaue itself not experiencing rain at that time.

The Beyond Borders initiative is designed to enhance collaboration on critical issues affecting both cities, focusing on managing waterways and drainage systems to mitigate flooding.

Cortes proposed using gabion dams to control the rapid flow of water from the Butuanon River, which originates in Cebu City’s mountain barangays and ends in Mandaue’s coastal areas.

Garcia said there is a need for the “synchronization” of plans between the cities to address flooding issues in the Mahiga Creek and Butuanon River.

Garcia announced plans for Cebu City to rent dredging and desilting machines to combat flooding in the city’s major waterways.

Cortes urged the DPWH to increase the diameter of drainage systems, particularly in tributaries like M.L. Quezon St. and A.S. Fortuna St.

A follow-up roundtable discussion is scheduled for Thursday, July 25, involving stakeholders to further deliberate on the project’s implementation. This meeting will include the engineering departments of both LGUs and DPWH 7.

Garcia also mentioned ongoing short-term solutions, including the potential rental of new declogging machines, pending City Council approval.

For long-term solutions, he plans to continue the clearing operations of the Task Force Gubat sa Baha, aimed at recovering the three-meter easement zones along the city’s rivers and waterways.

Both mayors expressed optimism about finding viable solutions to this persistent issue through their collaborative efforts. / EHP, CAV