Open auditions held for Cebuano talents

OPEN auditions are being held for aspiring talents in Cebu, organized by Vios Center of Arts, VIVA Artists Agency, Inc., and TC Studio & Production. After the June 22, 2024 auditions at Marie Ernestine School, Mactan Campus, the next one will be on June 29 at Marie Ernestine School, Talamban Campus.

The auditions are open to singers, singer-songwriters, songwriters, actors, actresses, screenwriter-directors and social media influencers. This is seen as a gateway for emerging artists to showcase their skills and potentially kickstart their careers in the entertainment industry. Participants are advised to prepare their best pieces, arrive early to secure a spot and bring any necessary instruments or props.

Vios Center of Arts is partnering with VIVA Artists Agency, Inc. and TC Studio & Production to provide a professional platform and mentorship opportunities. Successful candidates may receive mentorship from experienced professionals and have the chance to join the ranks of successful artists managed by VIVA Artists Agency Inc. / PR