Open-pipe mufflers seized in tourist town

AUTHORITIES confiscated and destroyed 65 improvised open-pipe mufflers, locally known as “bora-bora,” in an operation to enforce an ordinance against excessive vehicle noise in the southwestern Cebu town of Moalboal, a popular tourist destination.

Moalboal’s Municipal Ordinance 007-2025 allows apprehension without sound meters and mandates destruction of illegal mufflers.

Under the ordinance, all vehicles found with modified mufflers are considered a public nuisance and may be apprehended without the use of a sound level meter.

The three-week operation marked the first implementation of the ordinance regulating modified mufflers since its approval in August 2025.

Penalties

The ordinance covers all motor vehicles, not only motorcycles, equipped with modified or open-pipe mufflers that emit excessive and unreasonable noise.

Vehicles with engine displacement of 300cc and above are exempt, provided they meet noise-level standards and have proper documentation.

Confiscated mufflers are required to be destroyed, while apprehended vehicles are impounded until fines are paid and a non-modified muffler is installed.

Penalties range from a P1,500 fine or 15-day imprisonment for the first offense, P2,000 or 15-day imprisonment for the second offense, and P2,500 and 30-day imprisonment for the third offense, in addition to impounding fees of P200

per day.

The ordinance also holds vehicle owners, drivers, rental agencies, and parents or guardians of minors liable

for violations.

Sellers and retailers of vehicle parts are prohibited from selling open-pipe mufflers and are required to inform customers of the ordinance.

The enforcement operation was led by the Moalboal Police Station, in coordination with the Land Transportation Office and barangay officials, as part of Moalboal’s effort to maintain public order and curb noise pollution, particularly during the night. / CDF