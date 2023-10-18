‘Open roads leading to downtown’ to decongest traffic on N. Bacalso

CEBU City's Traffic Management Committee (TMC) has requested for the opening of roads leading to downtown area to alleviate the traffic problem along N. Bacalso Avenue.

Commuters and motorists have complained of heavy traffic along N. Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City, with the bottleneck reported near the Cebu City Medical Center, due to the closure of two innermost lanes as the construction of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is ongoing.

Other factors that contribute to the traffic situation are the entrance and exit of buses at the Cebu South Bus Terminal, as well as the occasional vehicular accidents in the area.

Councilor Rey Gealon, TMC chairman, said in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, that the TMC had issued a resolution asking the Cebu City Transportation Office to allow vehicles to turn right on Panganiban St. (RJM)