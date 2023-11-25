‘Open Secret’ Rafi exhibit moves to Kawit

“OPEN Secret: Glimpses of Folklore in Resistance and Revolution” was launched at the premier Museo ni Emilio Aguinaldo, also known as the Cavite El Viejo Shrine, in Kawit, Cavite on Nov. 11, 2023 until February 2024.

The exhibit is a partnership of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation through its Casa Gorordo Museum, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines and the Local Historical Committees Network. Lending support are the Municipality of Kawit, Kawit Tourism and the Department of Public Works and Highways – National Capital Region.

“Open Secret” was recently at San Juan City’s Museo El Deposito until Oct. 31. The exhibit highlights the influence of folklore on the participation of the masses in the revolution against the Spaniards towards the end of the 20th century. It is a unique view of the formation of the 1898 Philippine Republic which was established upon the victory of Aguinaldo’s troops in the Kawit Revolt and installed him as the first Philippine President.

The exhibit is a black light show — darkened spaces serve as galleries for paintings rendered in neon acrylic, the artworks glowing against the black lighting.

On display are various images from Cebuano folklore and culture produced by young and budding Cebuano artists Ezra Carillo, Lexi Velasquez, Anne Beatrice Aparicio, Valerie Demecillo, Godfrey Sigamata, Clea Louel Laurel, Stephanie Jan Bacallo, Michael John Gedy, Raili Ann Kapuno Reshney Marie Arcillas from the Cebu Institute of Technology-University CAMVAS (Creative Alliance of Multimedia and Visual Arts Students) and Aljun Alvarez, Mea Surigao, Gabriel Rupert Panim, Jean Mansueto from the University of the Philippines – Cebu FASO (Fine Arts Student Organization).