Open source tools 'empower' journalism

AS GOVERNMENT transparency remains blurry, a researcher and writer from Rappler and Marshall McLuhan fellow highlighted the significance of open-source intelligence (Osint) and online research in advancing journalism.

Addressing journalism and communication students from various universities in Cebu, McLuhan fellow Jodesz Gavilan highlighted alternative research methods for situations where government documents are difficult to access, even with the Freedom of Information (FOI) program in place.

Gavilan, who demanded transparency from the government under the electronic FOI program, also reminded Cebuano student journalists not to be limited by the lack of access to crucial government data.

She said open-source tools are reshaping journalism by making data-driven, impactful reporting more accessible than ever before.

“Research should not just be an afterthought in journalism; actually, when we do journalism, we do research first,” Gavilan told student journalists and communicators during her talk, “Data and Journalism: Utilizing Open Source and Online Research for Human Rights and Investigative Journalism,” held at the University of the Philippines Cebu on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

“You cannot be a good journalist without good research skills,” she added.

Gavilan was able to uncover stories from government documents that are not publicly disclosed by officials.

She produced her article entitled “LIST: Suspected drug lords killed under Duterte gov’t,” through Osint, a process of collection and analysis of data collected from publicly available information and resources like social media posts, news articles, databases (both government and not), satellite imagery, and databases.

Her article, she said, has been used by the International Criminal Court in its investigation on the bloody war on drugs of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Gavilan said research uncovers connections between seemingly unrelated events or people, such as corrupt networks, criminal syndicates, or state abuses.

By identifying trends, research helps journalists understand the broader context of the violations and hold perpetrators accountable, she said.

Meanwhile, Gavilan said that while Osint can empower journalists, the public deserves transparency. She called on the government for improved digitalization in government access and transactions.

“As journalists also, as much as we want to write the Osint, we also want to cover for better transparency, better FOI efforts from our government,” she said, noting the journalists effort to get better access from the government’s efforts regarding FOI.

Gavilan covers the human rights and impunity beats, producing in-depth and investigative reports, particularly on the quest for justice for victims of Duterte’s war on drugs and the war on dissent.

She was chosen as the Marshall McLuhan Fellow in 2023 by the embassy of Canada in the Philippines for her “unique commitment to investigative journalism, to informing the public about decisions and policies that affect their lives in support of the public interest… [and the] tenacity exhibited… and by the remarkable effort to illuminate the challenges, issues and people at the heart of every story.” / CDF