Opening Day thrillers: Cheetahs stun Lancers; Webmasters hold Warriors

THE 2026 Bulacao-Talisay kicked off with a bang Monday, February 2, 2026, at the Bulacao Sports Complex.

Fans were treated to high-stakes drama as the defending champs held their ground and the Webmasters survived a late-game scare.

​

The defending champion Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs proved their mettle, taking down the reigning Cesafi champs, UV Green Lancers, in a 78-72 overtime classic.

BC held a double-digit lead in the 3rd, but UV’s AJ Sacayan ignited a comeback with back-to-back triples.

With the game on the line, UV’s Christian Alilin drained a massive three-pointer to tie it at 69-69, forcing the extra period.

​However, in the five-minute extension, Coach BJ Murillo’s squad shifted into high gear, unleashing a 9-3 run to silence the Lancers and signal their intent to keep the crown.​

Earlier in the day, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters escaped with a 76-72 victory over the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

​Under the guidance of assistant coach Calib Gawangon, UC dominated the pace for over three quarters.

​USC didn't go quietly. Kyle Maglinte and James Paolo Gica found their rhythm late, raining shots from all angles to keep it close.

Just as the Warriors threatened to flip the script, Ricofer Sordilla buried a clutch three-pointer to seal the deal for the Webmasters. (JBM)