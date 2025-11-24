Opera Duo, Operation Tulong Express lead a Christmas of compassion

Talent

Gerodias, a premier Filipino soprano, found her voice in church as a young girl, dreaming of singing gospel classics. She is highly trained, having studied in New York and Hong Kong, and holds the unique distinction of being the only Filipina to have worked with the legendary Mirella Freni.

Park, a Korean baritone who trained in Europe and performed in historic opera houses, first met her onstage in “Così fan tutte,” where a fictional romance became real.

Together, their hauntingly beautiful voices rose through the atrium and symbolized a musical embrace for a community still finding its footing after the storms.

They were joined by an ensemble of world-class talents: violinist Melissa Cipres, who once opened the night for Andrea Bocelli at the Cultural Center of the Philippines; the Cebu Chamber Orchestra with its sweeping symphonic warmth; the Jose R. Gullas Visayas Chorale whose harmonies lifted spirits skyward; the graceful performers of Villarica Dance School; and the electrifying SZHD, reigning 2025 Hiphop International Philippines Mega Crew Division Champion.

It was a rare gathering of artists who came together in solidarity for Cebu, offering music as a gift of hope. The event culminated in the lighting of a 30-foot Christmas tree at The Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu, a symbolic act representing renewal and unity after the recent calamities.

Compassion

The event also launched a nationwide effort, with companies setting up donation booths and lighting their building facades in healing green. In the aftermath of the disasters, mall spaces became refuges for evacuees, while goods and medical services were delivered through “Operation Tulong Express.”

“Bundles of Hope” were also turned over to responders as a gesture of gratitude. And despite the challenges, Christmas continues with community-centered activities, piano sessions, parades, Santa visits and the toy donation drive.

In a season of rebuilding, Cebu shines once more, reminding everyone that hope is brightest when music, community and compassion come together.